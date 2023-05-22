MCSO deputy struck by wrong-way driver near Carefree

CAREFREE, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was struck by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning in the Carefree area.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. while a deputy was responding to reports of a wrong-way driver near Cave Creek and Auto Plane roads.

The wrong-way driver struck the deputy’s vehicle, causing life-threatening injuries to the driver. The deputy is said to be OK, MCSO says.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and it’s unknown if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

It was the first of two wrong-way crashes in the Phoenix metro area on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, a deadly wrong-way collision occurred on Loop 202 South Mountain near Ahwatukee.