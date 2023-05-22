Two children, three adults hospitalized after wrong-way crash on Loop-202 near 32nd Street

PHOENIX — Five people, including two children, have been hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on South Mountain Loop 202 near 32nd Street Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials say one of the children, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The other child, a 9-year-old girl, is in critical condition.

Three adults were also taken to the hospital, two of which are in critical condition.

Officials say that five vehicles were involved in the crash. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

UPDATE: L-202 EB (South Mountain) is closed at 24th Street due to this crash.



There's no estimated time to reopen the freeway. https://t.co/w6HcmHpb3I — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 22, 2023

Eastbound lanes of the freeway are currently closed at 24th Street. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.