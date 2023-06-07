MCSO deputy among two hurt in crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt in a crash in the West Valley early Wednesday morning.

Glendale police say the collision occurred around 2:40 a.m. near Glendale Avenue and El Mirage Road.

Both drivers, including the on-duty MCSO deputy, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the civilian driver may have been impaired at the time of the crash and speed is also believed to have been a factor. What led to the crash is still under investigation.

Expect some traffic impacts in the area early Wednesday morning.

This is the second law enforcement-involved crash in two days. On Tuesday afternoon, a Scottsdale Police Department officer was involved in a crash near Miller and McKellips roads.