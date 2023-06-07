Scottsdale police officer taken to hospital after crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale police officer was taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Police say the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened near Miller and McKellips roads. The intersection will remain closed for several hours, according to police.

🚨#TrafficAlert🚨 The entire intersection of Miller Rd and McKellips Rd will be CLOSED for a collision investigation involving a Scottsdale Police officer's patrol vehicle & another vehicle. The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/2fg0zKIHRO — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 7, 2023

It is unknown what led to the crash and if anyone else was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.