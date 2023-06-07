Watch Now
Scottsdale police officer taken to hospital after crash

Posted at 7:15 PM, Jun 06, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale police officer was taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Police say the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened near Miller and McKellips roads. The intersection will remain closed for several hours, according to police.

It is unknown what led to the crash and if anyone else was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

