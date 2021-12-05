Man seriously injured, another hurt after crash near Patton and Crozier roads

WITTMAN, AZ — Sheriff officials say two men were injured after a two-vehicle crash near Wittman, Arizona Saturday.

At around 8 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area near Patton and Crozier roads for a crash.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found two cars involved in the crash with single occupants in each car.

Two men were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, MCSO said.

It is currently unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is underway.