Man seriously injured, another hurt after crash near Patton and Crozier roads

WITTMAN, AZ — Sheriff officials say two men were injured after a two-vehicle crash near Wittman, Arizona Saturday.
At around 8 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area near Patton and Crozier roads for a crash.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found two cars involved in the crash with single occupants in each car.
Two men were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, MCSO said.
It is currently unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
No other details were provided.
An investigation is underway.