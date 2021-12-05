Watch
Traffic

Actions

Man seriously injured, another hurt after crash near Patton and Crozier roads

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
MCSO
Posted at 9:50 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 23:50:31-05

WITTMAN, AZ — Sheriff officials say two men were injured after a two-vehicle crash near Wittman, Arizona Saturday.

At around 8 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area near Patton and Crozier roads for a crash.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found two cars involved in the crash with single occupants in each car.

Two men were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, MCSO said.

It is currently unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV