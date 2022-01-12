Man seriously hurt after hit-and-run near 35th Ave and Indian School Rd

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after he was struck while crossing the street in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix police say a vehicle did not stop after hitting a man at the 35th Avenue and Indian School Road intersection around 12:30 p.m.

Crews transported the man to a local hospital.

No details were released on what type of vehicle was involved.

Indian School Road is closed from 31st to 33rd avenue. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The investigation remains ongoing.