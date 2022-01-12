Watch
Traffic

Actions

Man seriously hurt after hit-and-run near 35th Ave and Indian School Rd

items.[0].image.alt
AIR15
35th ave & indian school rd
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 17:42:41-05

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after he was struck while crossing the street in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix police say a vehicle did not stop after hitting a man at the 35th Avenue and Indian School Road intersection around 12:30 p.m.

Crews transported the man to a local hospital.

No details were released on what type of vehicle was involved.

Indian School Road is closed from 31st to 33rd avenue. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cardinals to face Rams in Monday Night Football after loss to Seahawks