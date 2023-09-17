Man injured, infant dead after Goodyear crash

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man is in critical condition and an infant has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in the West Valley.

Goodyear Fire officials say they and Arizona Fire and Medical Authorities crews were called to a single-vehicle accident on Perryville Road between Van Buren Street and Yuma Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found a car that had hit a power pole.

Officials say two people were ejected from the vehicle, a 28-year-old man and an infant.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials say the infant died at the scene.

Perryville Road is closed between Van Buren Street and Yuma Road as the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigates what led up to the crash.