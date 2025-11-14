Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Construction worker hit, killed on Loop 101 on-ramp at 35th Avenue in Glendale

A pedestrian was hit by vehicle along Loop 101 near 35th Avenue on Thursday morning. DPS has since said that pedestrian died from those injuries.
GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a construction worker was hit and killed on a Loop 101 on-ramp early Thursday morning.

The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. on the westbound 35th Avenue on-ramp.

Video from the scene showed a pick-up truck with what appeared to be front-end damage in the construction zone of the freeway.

DPS says a vehicle struck a pedestrian, who has since been identified as 64-year-old Vicente Castellanos Rodriguez of Tolleson.

Officials confirmed that Rodriguez was "assigned to construction duties by a local construction company that was making improvements to State Route 101 in the area" at the time of the crash.

DPS says Rodriguez was reportedly crossing the ramp to get to the work zone when he was struck.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

The driver of the vehicle was not cited and is not facing any charges.

