Man dead, suspect at large after deadly hit-and-run crash near 36th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead and a suspect is at large after a deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened just after 10:15 a.m. near 36th Street and Thomas Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who was riding a moped with serious injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the other vehicle involved in the crash left the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

What led up to the crash is not yet known.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.

The area around 36th Street and Thomas Road is blocked in all directions until police complete their investigation.