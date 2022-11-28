Man dead after being hit by vehicle on I-17 near Northern Ave

PHOENIX — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 17 near Northern Avenue Sunday night.
It is unknown why the man was in the roadway.
Southbound lanes at I-17 are closed at Northern with no estimated time for reopening.
I-17 is closed at Northern Avenue due to a serious crash. All traffic must exit at or before Northern Avenue.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 28, 2022
There's no estimated time to reopen the freeway.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/zfnQ2kwEvh
This crash is currently under investigation.