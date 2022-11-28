Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Man dead after being hit by vehicle on I-17 near Northern Ave

Southbound I-17 is closed at Northern Avenue with no estimated time to reopen
Screenshot 2022-11-27 194815.png
ADOT
Screenshot 2022-11-27 194815.png
Posted at 7:55 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 21:55:28-05

PHOENIX — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 17 near Northern Avenue Sunday night.

It is unknown why the man was in the roadway.

Southbound lanes at I-17 are closed at Northern with no estimated time for reopening.

This crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!