Man dead after being hit by vehicle on I-17 near Northern Ave

PHOENIX — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 17 near Northern Avenue Sunday night.

It is unknown why the man was in the roadway.

Southbound lanes at I-17 are closed at Northern with no estimated time for reopening.

I-17 is closed at Northern Avenue due to a serious crash. All traffic must exit at or before Northern Avenue.



There's no estimated time to reopen the freeway.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/zfnQ2kwEvh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 28, 2022

This crash is currently under investigation.