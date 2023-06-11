Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Man dead after being hit by car I-17 and Thunderbird Road

29-year-old Marceliano Herrera died of his injuries at the hospital
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix police
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 17:02:14-04

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly run over by his girlfriend in north Phoenix late Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they got a call regarding a domestic violence incident near I-17 and Thunderbird Road around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the roadway and a woman trying to help him.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Marceliano Herrera, was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police Herrera was holding on to a passenger door handle as the woman was attempting to leave in the vehicle. He reportedly fell and was run over by the vehicle.

Police say the driver immediately stopped, called 9-1-1, and tried to provide medical aid.

The driver did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!