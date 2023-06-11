Man dead after being hit by car I-17 and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly run over by his girlfriend in north Phoenix late Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they got a call regarding a domestic violence incident near I-17 and Thunderbird Road around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the roadway and a woman trying to help him.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Marceliano Herrera, was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police Herrera was holding on to a passenger door handle as the woman was attempting to leave in the vehicle. He reportedly fell and was run over by the vehicle.

Police say the driver immediately stopped, called 9-1-1, and tried to provide medical aid.

The driver did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the incident.