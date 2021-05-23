Watch
Man, child seriously injured in crash on I-17 near Happy Valley Road

Posted at 3:16 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 18:27:50-04

PHOENIX — A man and a child have been hospitalized after being involved in a crash on I-17 near Happy Valley Road Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire officials say firefighters responded to the area for reports of a multi-vehicle crash with fire.

Crews arrived at the scene and found a two-vehicle crash involving a full-size pickup truck and a semi-truck.

A man was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital along with a child in serious condition.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

