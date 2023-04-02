Man arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after a fatal crash late Thursday night in Central Phoenix.

The arrest came three days after the accident that happened near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with serious injuries. The man, who has been identified as 31-year-old Ramon Aaknes, died of his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives have since learned Aaknes had crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a truck. The driver and passenger of the truck fled the scene, but police were able to locate them later.

The driver showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI. He was taken to the hospital and will be booked into the Maricopa County Jail once released from medical care.

The driver's identity has not been released.

It's not clear if the passenger will also face any charges.