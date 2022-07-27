Man arrested for Goodyear road rage shooting, motorcyclist in critical condition

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man has been arrested in connection to a Goodyear road rage shooting that took place over the weekend.

At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a confrontation reportedly took place near Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street between 18-year-old Daniel Pedrego and a motorcyclist.

Witnesses gave conflicting reports as to what led up to the shooting, whether Pedrego cut off the motorcyclist forcing the rider to fall, or if the motorcyclist voluntarily got off the bike before approaching Pedrego's vehicle.

According to court paperwork, a confrontation occurred at Pedrego's driver-side window before a shot was heard by witnesses. The victim was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Pedrego fled the area and eventually ended up at his grandparents' home. A witness followed Pedrego for several miles and was able to get his license plate number to give to the police.

After Pedrego was located by police and arrested, he said the motorcyclist had punched him and he shot the victim in order to protect the woman and child in his vehicle at the time. Some witnesses stated they saw the motorcyclist punch at Pedrego while others said they believed he was walking away from the vehicle and briefly turned around before being shot.

Pedrego faces one count of aggravated assault.