Loop 303 shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway after truck rollover

Trash is blocking the roadway, DPS says
Loop 303 is shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway.
Posted at 6:27 AM, Oct 06, 2022
PEORIA, AZ — Southbound Loop 303 is shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway.

The crash occurred early Thursday morning at milepost 133, near Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say minor injuries were reported during the rollover.

Due to trash and the rolled truck blocking the roadway, DPS says the southbound lanes of Loop 303 are shut down in the area.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

This is the second truck-involved crash in the West Valley Thursday morning. One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 west of the Valley.

