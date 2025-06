MESA, AZ — Westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain were shut down near Stapley Drive after a serious crash early Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash, and injuries were reported.

When asked about any additional information or what led to the crash, DPS said they had no updates or other details.

The westbound lanes of the freeway were closed for several hours but reopened around 6:30 a.m.