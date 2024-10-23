Loop 202 in Mesa closed at Brown Road for deadly multi-vehicle crash

MESA, AZ — A crash in Mesa has shut down Loop 202 northbound at Brown Road.

DPS officials say the crash involves four vehicles and two people have died. The ages of the victims haven't been released.

The northbound lanes will be closed until further notice as police investigate the cause.

*CLOSURE*



Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound is CLOSED in Mesa.



The closure is due to a crash near McKellips. Traffic is being taken off at Brown Road.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/PClkhgEPM4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 23, 2024

