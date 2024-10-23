Watch Now
Loop 202 in Mesa closed at Brown Road for deadly multi-vehicle crash

Loop 202 NB at Brown Rd closed for crash
MESA, AZ — A crash in Mesa has shut down Loop 202 northbound at Brown Road.

DPS officials say the crash involves four vehicles and two people have died. The ages of the victims haven't been released.

The northbound lanes will be closed until further notice as police investigate the cause.

