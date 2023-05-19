List of weekend construction projects & freeway closures (May 19-22)

Arizona Department of Transportation crews are scheduled for a variety of projects all across the Valley this weekend.
On its website,ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 22) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Stapley Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 22) for pavement improvement project. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Crismon and Ellsworth roads closed. Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can exit ahead of the closure and use Southern Avenue or Baseline Road as detour routes.
- Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions near the Miller Road interchange in Buckeye from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (May 20) for widening project. I-10 then narrowed to one lane in both directions near the Watson Road interchange from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (May 21). Allow extra travel time. Please remain alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.