Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

'Law enforcement situation' closes I-17 northbound near Pinnacle Peak

Details regarding the law enforcement situation have not been released
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
GBVx-GFWwAEbB4B.png
Posted at 3:24 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 17:24:46-05

PHOENIX — A "law enforcement situation" has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Pinnacle Peak Thursday afternoon.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Details regarding the law enforcement situation have not been released.

ABC15 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61