Interstate 40 eastbound closed near Holbrook after hazmat-related crash

HOLBROOK, AZ — Interstate 40 eastbound is closed near Holbrook after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi containing a possible hazardous material.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

DPS says the truck's load has not been identified yet, and their HazMat team is responding to the crash.

It's not clear how many people were hurt in the crash, but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to DPS.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

The roadway is closed as the hazardous material is cleaned up and the crash is investigated.