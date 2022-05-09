Watch
Traffic

Actions

Interstate 10 eastbound closed at 107th Avenue for fatal crash

Two closures are creating big traffic problems on Valley freeways this morning.
I-10 crash at 107th Avenue
Posted at 5:14 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 08:47:46-04

AVONDALE, AZ — A deadly crash is under investigation on Interstate 10 near 107th Avenue.

At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the crash in Avondale.

RELATED: US-60 closed 'indefinitely,' drivers preparing for longer commutes

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say it involved three vehicles with at least one fatality.

All eastbound lanes are closed until further notice.

The Arizona Department of Transportation there is no estimated time for when the crash will be cleared.

All drivers must exit before or at 107th Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.