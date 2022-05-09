Interstate 10 eastbound closed at 107th Avenue for fatal crash

AVONDALE, AZ — A deadly crash is under investigation on Interstate 10 near 107th Avenue.

At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the crash in Avondale.

UPDATE: I-10 is CLOSED at 107th Avenue due to a serious multi-vehicle crash. There's no estimated time to reopen the road.#PHXtraffic #I10 https://t.co/ubeah3pIjs — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 9, 2022

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say it involved three vehicles with at least one fatality.

All eastbound lanes are closed until further notice.

The Arizona Department of Transportation there is no estimated time for when the crash will be cleared.

All drivers must exit before or at 107th Avenue.

