Trapped street light workers rescued from lifted boom truck after crash in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a box truck sideswiped a work vehicle, leaving two workers trapped on a lifted boom early Friday morning.

The crash occurred along Scottsdale Road at Lincoln Drive around 6 a.m.

Police officials say two workers performing work on street lights were lifted into the air on a boom truck in the roadway when their vehicle was struck.

One of the workers suffered minor injuries, and the workers were trapped in the air, but crews were able to get the workers down safely.

The intersection is blocked off while workers are at the scene.

