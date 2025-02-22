I-10 eastbound closed in Tempe after deadly crash near Broadway Curve

TEMPE, AZ — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 10 in Tempe.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Broadway Curve for a multi-vehicle crash.

Two people have been taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Their injuries are considered serious.

DPS has since confirmed one person has died from their injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway are closed until further notice.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

DPS is investigating what led up to the crash.