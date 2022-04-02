Hit-and-run driver sought after deadly crash involving bicycle near 16th and Portland streets

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a sedan who hit and killed a bicyclist before taking off from the scene.

Officers were called to the area of 16th and Portland streets around 10:15 p.m. Friday after the crash.

Investigators learned a 63-year-old man on a bicycle was traveling westbound and crossing 16th Street when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.

The driver continued to head north and did not stop at the scene.

The bicyclist, who has not been named, died at a hospital.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as white or white and black sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).