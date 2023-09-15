Heading out this weekend? Pay attention to latest Phoenix freeway closures

Construction crews are heading back out across the Valley to work on multiple freeway projects.
On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Pinnacle Peak and Thunderbird roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road also closed.
- Detours: Drivers on southbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using detours, including southbound 19th Avenue, to travel beyond closure. Drivers on Loop 101 can exit ahead of the I-17 ramp closures and use local routes, including southbound 19th or 35th avenues to Thunderbird or Cactus roads, to reach southbound I-17.
- East- and westbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The eastbound I-10 HOV lane ramp to eastbound US 60 will be open. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed.
- Detour: Use alternate routes depending on location. Westbound I-10 drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 in Chandler to reach US 60. Drivers also can use northbound SR 143 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 to reach US 60. For information about the project and other restrictions in the area please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 32nd and 40th streets from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for construction. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 24th Street closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street and off-ramp at 40th Street scheduled to remain closed until late September for construction. Allow extra travel time.
- Note: Priest Drive closed in both directions at US 60 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 16) for bridge work. Southbound drivers on Priest Drive can detour to Mill Avenue to enter eastbound US 60. For more information please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Higley and Power roads in Mesa from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for freeway maintenance.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway).
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to three lanes between Seventh and 16th streets in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for wall construction project. Allow extra time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.