Heading out of town this weekend? Watch for closures around Sky Harbor

Construction crews are heading back out across the Valley to work on a few freeway projects this weekend, and they could impact the drive to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
On the Arizona Department of Transportation website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 40th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 20) for work zone changes as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using alternate routes (including eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway or eastbound US 60) to reach northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before detouring on westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Westbound I-10 drivers approaching Phoenix also can consider using the westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix.
- Southbound SR 143 closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 18) for a traffic shift. Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 (at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange) to reach destinations including the Sky Harbor Airport west entrance. Note: The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) exit to Sky Harbor Airport near Priest Drive will be open.
- All east- and westbound US 60 on- and off-ramps at Mesa, Country Club and Stapley drives in the East Valley will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 11:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 19) for cross street pavement improvements. Detours: Consider using other nearby interchanges, including Alma School or Gilbert roads, to enter or exit US 60.