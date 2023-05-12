Have plans around the Valley for mom? Watch for weekend road closures

PHOENIX — ADOT crews are scheduled for a variety of projects all across the Valley. On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:



Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, May 15 , for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic.

Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) at the SR 51 Mini-Stack to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Another detour to consider: From I-10 in the West Valley, use southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. More information available at i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts/.

Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

Detours: Eastbound US 60 is an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can consider using local streets including northbound Ellsworth or Power roads and northbound Val Vista Drive. Consider using eastbound Germann Road in areas south of Loop 202. Note: Crews plan to reopen Loop 202 in sections as the pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday.

for pavement improvement. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and SR 85 from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 13, for widening project. I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions at Verrado Way from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between SR 85 and Watson Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Allow extra travel time. Note: Expect closures of ramps connecting I-10 and SR 85 at times this weekend. Plan on using detours while ramps are closed. East- and westbound on-ramps at Verrado Way closed at times on Sunday, May 14. Please remain alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.