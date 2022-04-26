DATA: Arizona gas prices average $4.55

According to AAA Arizona, the average price of gas in Arizona today is $4.55, but the cost to fill up at the pump can differ significantly depending on the region of the state you are.

The average cost of a gallon of regular can range between $4.35 and $4.72 in Arizona’s 15 counties. The highest average is found in Mohave, the state’s most northwestern county that shares the longest border with California. Prices are high in adjacent counties as well. If you live in or are traveling through Coconino County expect to pay around $4.69 a gallon. The lowest overall gas prices are found in southern and eastern counties. Both Apache and Pima counties are reporting gas price averages of $4.37. Maricopa, the state’s most populous county has an average price of $4.59.

The price of a barrel of oil is the largest contributor to the price of gas. The U.S. Energy Information Administration provides an analysis of the costs that make up a gallon of gas that is updated monthly. The most recent update shows that the price of crude oil makes up 59% of the cost of a gallon of gas, down slightly from 61% in February.

The cost of a gallon of gas shifts largely due to the price of oil.

There are a few outlier gas stations that are reporting prices much lower than the state's average. To find them and the zip code heat map, go to abc15.com/gas.