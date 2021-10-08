Gas prices on the rise across Arizona

PHOENIX — If you have plans this weekend, be prepared to pay more at the gas pump.

As of Friday, the average cost of gas in Arizona was $3.28 a gallon, compared to the national average of $3.26.

Prices have not been that high since October of 2014 and that's $1 more than this time last year.

"We had recently bought a car, if I had a do over I would buy an electric vehicle," one Phoenix resident told ABC15.

"We can't predict the future and determine when we can see gas prices to go down," said Aldo Vazquez with AAA Arizona. "It really comes down to the higher price of crude oil which has been stubbornly staying above $73 a barrel. And here's the thing, as long as the price of crude oil remains above $70, drivers across the country should and can expect higher gas prices in the near term."

