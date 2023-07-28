Freeway construction this weekend includes I-17, US 60, and I-10 near Sky Harbor 

Making plans this weekend? Be prepared to detour around these weekend construction projects.
On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 31) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes to southbound 19th or 35th avenue to travel beyond closure.
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Higley Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 31) for ongoing pavement improvement project. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road also closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as freeway routes to travel beyond closure. Local detour routes include eastbound Baseline Road and Southern Avenue.
- Southbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) closed between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (July 30) for bridge maintenance. Southbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Lower Buckeye Road closed. Detour: Consider using southbound 51st Avenue.
- Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes between 32nd and 40th streets near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 31) for traffic shift. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street closed. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Eastbound I-10 also narrowed to three lanes near Elliot Road from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (July 29) for bridge work. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Elliot Road also closed. For more visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at Broadway Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 31) for lane striping. Westbound Broadway Road also closed between Priest Drive and 52nd Street. Detour: Local detours will be in place including northbound Priest Drive, westbound University Drive and southbound SR 143.
- Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (July 29) for new interchange project. Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74. Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (July 30). Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway.