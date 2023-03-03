Four-vehicle crash on I-17 near Indian School Road leaves one dead

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a four-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 17 in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the accident happened just before 10 p.m. on I-17 northbound between Thomas and Indian School roads.

The preliminary investigation shows an Acura rear-ended a Kia.

The driver of the Kia had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to DPS.

That driver, an unidentified woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Acura was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third driver had minor injuries.

DPS investigators believe speed and impairment were both factors leading to the crash.

DPS says the driver of the Acura will be facing charges once they are released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.