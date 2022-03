PHOENIX — Four people are in critical condition after a serious crash near 36th Street and Indian School Road.

Phoenix fire officials say it happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

At least two teenagers and a man in his 50s are in critical condition. One other person was also taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Officials say the crash resulted in one car splitting into two parts.

No other information has been given.

The investigation remains ongoing.