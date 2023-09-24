Four people, including an infant, hurt in five-vehicle crash on Loop 202 near 32nd Street

PHOENIX — Four people, including an infant, are hurt after a serious multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say they were called around 4:15 a.m. to the Loop 202 near 32nd Street for the crash.

When they arrived, they found five cars involved in the crash.

Four people were taken to the hospital. A man in his 30's and a man in his 20's are both in critical condition.

An infant and a man in his 40's were transported in stable condition.

The Loop 202 eastbound is closed as DPS investigates what led up to the crash.

It's not clear when the roadway will reopen.