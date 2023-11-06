Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Five adults, boy in critical condition after crash near L-101 and Indian School Road

Fire officials say to expect delays in the area
Screenshot 2023-11-05 165702.png
Arizona Department of Transportation
Screenshot 2023-11-05 165702.png
Posted at 5:02 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 19:02:21-05

PHOENIX — Five adults and a boy have been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Loop 101 and Indian School Road.

Crews were called to the area just before 4:15 p.m. A camera from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows the crash happened off of the highway.

Phoenix fire officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic delays are expected in the area for the next two hours, officials say.

It is currently unknown what led up to the crash.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football