Five adults, boy in critical condition after crash near L-101 and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Five adults and a boy have been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Loop 101 and Indian School Road.

Crews were called to the area just before 4:15 p.m. A camera from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows the crash happened off of the highway.

Phoenix fire officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic delays are expected in the area for the next two hours, officials say.

It is currently unknown what led up to the crash.

This incident is under investigation.