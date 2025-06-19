Fiery crash involving motorcycles shuts down Loop 202 Santan near Lindsay Road

GILBERT, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a crash along Loop 202 Santan near Lindsay Road.

The crash occurred early Thursday morning, after 4 a.m., in the westbound lanes.

DPS says two motorcycles were involved in the crash, with at least one of the motorcycles catching fire.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of the freeway are shut down due to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Lindsay Road.

There is no estimated time for when the roadway will open. Check current traffic conditions here.

No further details have been provided about the crash. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.