FD: Woman seriously injured after shooting, being in vehicle that crashed into Phoenix home

A woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition after being inside a vehicle that crashed into a west Phoenix home Saturday afternoon.
PHOENIX — Officials are investigating after a car crashed into a Phoenix home and woman found inside the car was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Phoenix firefighters say they were called to the scene near 41st Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a car crashing into a house.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 25-year-old woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds who was also injured in the crash.

Officials say the driver of the car, an adult male in his 30s, was also injured in the crash.

Police say the man was detained and transported to a hospital due to his injures and is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Firefighters say the woman is in extremely critical condition.

Officer say the relationship between the two is unknown at this time and they believe the shooting occurred before the crash.

No one was injured inside the residence as a result of the collision.

Authorities are working to determine what led up to the shooting and the crash.

