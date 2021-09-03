FD: Five injured including three children in collision involving power line

PHOENIX — Five people have been injured including children after a two-vehicle crash where one vehicle struck a power line near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road Friday afternoon.

Phoenix firefighters say they responded to the scene where a car struck three pedestrians and an electrical pole.

When crews arrived, they located a two-vehicle collision and five people were injured.

Two children were immediately transported to a nearby trauma center and one other was taken to an emergency room.

Two adults were also immediately transported to nearby hospitals.

It is unclear if any power was lost in the area due to this incident. SRP has been called to evaluate the condition of electrical poles.

Phoenix police will be conducting an investigation as to what led up to this crash.