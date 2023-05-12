Watch Now
Deadly crash closes Loop 101 westbound near 67th Avenue in Glendale

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at 59th Avenue, but eastbound lanes are not affected.
Fatal crash L101 at 67th Ave 5-12-23
Posted at 6:28 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 09:33:52-04

GLENDALE, AZ — A deadly crash has closed the westbound lanes of the Loop 101 in Glendale Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened on the Loop 101 near 67th Avenue.

Traffic is currently being diverted off the highway at 59th Avenue. The eastbound lanes are not affected.

DPS says three cars were involved in the crash, and that it is a fatal crash.

They have not said how many people were killed or hurt in the crash.

There is no estimated time frame for when the Loop 101 westbound will reopen.

Motorists are being asked to take an alternate route, if possible.

