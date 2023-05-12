Deadly crash closes Loop 101 westbound near 67th Avenue in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A deadly crash has closed the westbound lanes of the Loop 101 in Glendale Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened on the Loop 101 near 67th Avenue.

Traffic is currently being diverted off the highway at 59th Avenue. The eastbound lanes are not affected.

*CLOSURE*



Loop 101 Agua Fria westbound is CLOSED in Glendale.



The closure is due to a crash near 67th Ave. All traffic is being taken off at 59th Ave.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/ja8KE3Kzru — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 12, 2023

DPS says three cars were involved in the crash, and that it is a fatal crash.

They have not said how many people were killed or hurt in the crash.

There is no estimated time frame for when the Loop 101 westbound will reopen.

Motorists are being asked to take an alternate route, if possible.