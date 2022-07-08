PHOENIX — After the holiday weekend, ADOT crews are back with weekend construction on the I-10.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 32nd Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, July 11 for bridge construction. Westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot Road and 40th Street closed. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed.
- Primary Detour: Traffic can detour on either eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or reach I-10 via the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange. Drivers in the East Valley who want to reach I-10 in the West Valley can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway).
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Watson and Miller roads in Buckeye from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9 for ongoing widening project.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Miller Road will be closed in both directions beneath I-10 from 5 a.m. Monday, July 11 through late August for interchange reconstruction. Detours will be in place via Watson Road and other local routes.