Expect commute changes in Tempe for Arizona State University's football's home opener

Arizona State University's football season officially kicks off on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. The home team will be taking on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

If fans plan on heading to the game or live in the area, Tempe city officials hope they will prepare in advance for street closures and bus detours.

Here is the full breakdown listed on their website:

Street Closures & Restrictions

The following street restrictions and closures have been identified; however, others could be put in place to address public safety concerns that arise during the event.

Streets closed from five hours prior to kick off until game starts



Veterans Way closed in both directions between Sixth Street and College Avenue

College Avenue closed in both directions between Sixth and Seventh streets

Streets closed or restricted from two hours prior to kick off until one hour after game ends



Fifth Street closed in both directions between Forest and College avenues (bus access maintained)

Sixth Street closed in both directions between Forest and College avenues (parking garage and University House access maintained)

College Avenue closed in both directions between Fifth and Sixth streets

Eastbound Rio Salado Parkway closed between Ash and Mill avenues

Fifth Street closed in both directions between Farmer Avenue and Priest Drive (local traffic permitted)

Ash and Maple avenues closed in both directions at University Drive (local traffic permitted; right turns permitted from southbound Ash Avenue to westbound University Drive)

Tenth Street closed in both directions at Mill Avenue (local traffic permitted)

Motorists heading eastbound on University Drive must turn southbound onto Mill Avenue

Right hand turns prohibited from westbound University Drive to northbound Mill Avenue

Left hand turns prohibited from southbound Mill Avenue to eastbound University Drive

Left hand turns prohibited from eastbound Rio Salado Parkway onto Mill Avenue

Streets closed from start of half time until one hour after game ends



Westbound Rio Salado Parkway closed at McClintock Drive

Streets closed from start of third quarter until one hour after game ends



Southbound Scottsdale Road/Rural Road closed between Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway

Eastbound Gilbert Drive closed between Scottsdale Road and College Avenue

Westbound Rio Salado Parkway closed between Karsten Golf Course and McClintock Drive

Westbound University Drive closed between Rural Road and McClintock Drive

Northbound Rural Road closed between Rio Salado Parkway and University Drive

Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets closed in both directions between Forest and College avenues

College Avenue closed in both directions between Sixth Street and Veterans Way/Fifth Street

Southbound McAllister Drive closed between University Drive and Terrace Road

Eastbound SR202 off-ramp onto Scottsdale Road closed

Westbound SR202 off-ramp onto Scottsdale Road closed

Bus Detours

The following bus detours will be in effect during all ASU home football games. Buses traveling in downtown Tempe may experience delays due to traffic.

Bus detours beginning five hours prior to kick off until approximately one hour after the game ends:



30 Eastbound : Regular route to University Dr./Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to resume regular route.

: Regular route to University Dr./Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to resume regular route. 48 Northbound : Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on 5 th St. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Packard Dr.; resume regular route.

: Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on 5 St. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Packard Dr.; resume regular route. 48 Southbound : Regular route to McClintock Dr./Rio Salado Pkwy.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5 th St.; east on 5 th St. to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route.

: Regular route to McClintock Dr./Rio Salado Pkwy.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5 St.; east on 5 St. to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route. 62 Northbound : Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on 5 th St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to resume regular route.

: Regular route to Tempe Transportation Center; west on 5 St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; east on University Dr. to resume regular route. 62 Southbound : Regular route to McClintock Dr./Rio Salado Pkwy.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5 th St.; east on 5 th St. to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route.

: Regular route to McClintock Dr./Rio Salado Pkwy.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5 St.; east on 5 St. to Tempe Transportation Center; resume regular route. FLASH Northbound : Regular route west on 6 th St. to Veterans Wy.; south on Veterans Wy. To University Dr.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5 th St.; east on 5 th St. to Tempe Transportation Center

: Regular route west on 6 St. to Veterans Wy.; south on Veterans Wy. To University Dr.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5 St.; east on 5 St. to Tempe Transportation Center FLASH Southbound : From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5 th St. to Mil Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Packard Dr.; south on Packard Dr. to 6 th St.; east on 6 th St. to Rural Rd.; south on Rural Rd. to Tyler Station.; west through Tyler Station to McAllister Ave.; south on McAllister Ave. to resume regular route.

: From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5 St. to Mil Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Packard Dr.; south on Packard Dr. to 6 St.; east on 6 St. to Rural Rd.; south on Rural Rd. to Tyler Station.; west through Tyler Station to McAllister Ave.; south on McAllister Ave. to resume regular route. Mars Northbound : Regular route to University Dr./College Ave.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5 th St.; east on 5 th St. to Tempe Transportation Center

: Regular route to University Dr./College Ave.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5 St.; east on 5 St. to Tempe Transportation Center Mars Southbound : From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5 th St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to McAllister Ave.; north on McAllister Ave. to Tyler Station; east into Tyler Station to resume regular route.

: From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5 St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to McAllister Ave.; north on McAllister Ave. to Tyler Station; east into Tyler Station to resume regular route. Mercury Eastbound : Regular route to Mill Ave./University Dr.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to McAllister Ave.; north on McAllister Ave. to Tyler Station; east into Tyler Station to resume regular route.

: Regular route to Mill Ave./University Dr.; south on Mill Ave. to Apache Blvd.; east on Apache Blvd. to McAllister Ave.; north on McAllister Ave. to Tyler Station; east into Tyler Station to resume regular route. Mercury Westbound : Regular route to University Dr./College Ave.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5 th St.; east on 5 th St. to Tempe Transportation Center

: Regular route to University Dr./College Ave.; west on University Dr. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to 5 St.; east on 5 St. to Tempe Transportation Center Venus Forward: From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5 th St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to University Dr.; resume regular route.

From Tempe Transportation Center – west on 5 St. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to University Dr.; resume regular route. Venus Back: Regular route to Mill Ave./University Dr.; north on Mill Ave. to 5th St.; east on 5th St. to Tempe Transportation Center.

Bus detours beginning during the third quarter until approximately one hour after the game ends:



30 Westbound : Regular route to University Dr./McClintock Dr.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to resume regular route.

: Regular route to University Dr./McClintock Dr.; south on McClintock Dr. to Apache Blvd.; west on Apache Blvd. to Mill Ave.; north on Mill Ave. to University Dr.; west on University Dr. to resume regular route. 72 Northbound : Regular route to Rural Rd./University Dr.; east on University Dr. to McClintock Dr.; north on McClintock Dr. to Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to resume regular route.

: Regular route to Rural Rd./University Dr.; east on University Dr. to McClintock Dr.; north on McClintock Dr. to Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Rural Rd.; north on Rural Rd. to resume regular route. 72 Southbound : Regular route to Rural Rd./Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Rural Rd.; south on Rural Rd. to resume regular route.

: Regular route to Rural Rd./Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; east on Rio Salado Pkwy. to Rural Rd.; south on Rural Rd. to resume regular route. Earth Westbound : Regular route to College Ave./Curry Rd.; west on Curry Rd. to Mill Ave.; south on Mill Ave. to Rio Salado Pkwy.; resume regular route.

To find the best parking and access options for any individual business on Mill Avenue, please call the business.

Avoid traffic and parking hassles by taking transit to and from downtown Tempe:

