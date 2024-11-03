Eight people, including six children, hospitalized after crash near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX, AZ — Eight people, including six children, were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix fire officials say that the six children range in age from 7 to 15 years old.

Two of the children were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other children and two adults involved in the crash were transported in stable condition.

Officials say the area is closed in both directions.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

This incident is under investigation.