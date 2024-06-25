Eastbound I-10 shut down at Riggs Road due to bridge issue

A portion of Interstate 10 is shut down just south of the Phoenix metro area due to a reported bridge issue, Arizona Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday morning.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed at the Gila River Bridge (milepost 173) "due to an issue with the bridge deck."

ADOT told ABC15: "An area of the eastbound I-10 Gila River Bridge's concrete deck has worn through to the underlying rebar. The issue is affecting one lane of the two-lane bridge. ADOT personnel have placed a metal plate to clear residual traffic. Engineers will inspect the bridge before traffic is restored. This issue is unrelated to the current project to replace the I-10 Gila River Bridges with modern, three-lane spans."

Traffic is currently being directed off the freeway at Riggs Road and diverting to southbound State Routes 87 and 587.

ADOT says there is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are not impacted.

