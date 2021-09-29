East Valley freeway set to close in both directions throughout the weekend for ADOT work

PHOENIX — ADOT is continuing work for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project and it will impact your weekend plans if you travel on the US 60 in the East Valley.

ADOT provided ABC15 Arizona with a list of their plans and detour options for drivers to plan ahead.

Westbound US 60 will be closed between Loop 101 and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday Oct. 1, to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Ramp closures include:



The south- and northbound Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60.

The westbound US 60 on-ramps at Country Club Drive, Alma School and Dobson roads, McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue.

The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road.

Detours: Westbound US 60 detour video

Drivers on westbound US 60 can exit onto northbound Loop 101, then continue north to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Drivers can continue on westbound Loop 202 to southbound State Route 143 to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers can also use westbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101, then continue south to westbound Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway). Drivers will continue on westbound Loop 202 to access west-and eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Eastbound US 60 will be closed between I-10 and Loop 101 from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and between I-10 and Mill Avenue from 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

The east and westbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 will also be closed. Other ramp closures include:



The southbound State Route 143 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road.

The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive. Also:

The eastbound on-ramps at Mill Avenue, Rural Road and McClintock Drive will open as work is completed. All other ramps will remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

Detours: Eastbound US 60 detour video

Drivers on eastbound I-10 can exit onto eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and travel east on Loop 202 to access northbound Loop 101. Drivers can continue on northbound Loop 101 to access eastbound US 60 beyond the closure.

From southbound SR 143: Drivers on southbound SR 143 can exit onto westbound I-10 and travel west to 40th Street, exit at 40th Street, and use the interchange to reenter eastbound I-10.

To reduce the number of times US 60 must be closed, ADOT scheduled two projects simultaneously over the weekend.

For the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, crews will remove rubberized asphalt from the road surface and set up the work zone between I-10 and Hardy Drive.

At the same time, ADOT Maintenance crews will continue pavement sealing on US 60 between Hardy Drive and Loop 101. The coordination effort between the two teams is allowing the work to get done at the same time, resulting in fewer impacts.

