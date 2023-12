TEMPE, AZ — A dump truck crashed into a sign on the off-ramp at I-10 and University Drive Monday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the truck was extended in the air and open when it crashed into the wrong-way sign overhead. The exit ramp was temporarily closed as the Arizona Department of Transportation worked to move the sign.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. It's unclear why the truck bed was extended at the time.