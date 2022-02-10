DUI Task Force to monitor WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE — Additional officers assigned to a DUI Task Force will patrol streets around the WM Phoenix Open to limit the number of drivers on the road who may be under the influence.

The Task Force is an effort made in collaboration with the Scottsdale Police Department, Tempe Police Department, Department of Public Safety and Salt River Police Department to keep impaired drivers off the road.

"The goal of the officers assigned to the Task Force is to contact those drivers who have made the disastrous decision to drive impaired and remove them from the roadway before they hurt themselves or others," said the Scottsdale Police Department in a news release.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office reported 10,511 deaths from drunk-driving crashes.

To keep yourself and others safe while under the influence, be sure to assign a designated driver, plan to take a ride share service or take public transportation.

Shuttles are available to West World, where there will be a designated rideshare pickup location, as well as to the Scottsdale Quarter.