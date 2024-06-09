Driver seriously hurt in crash involving Valley Metro bus near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a woman was seriously hurt in a crash involving a Valley Metro bus on Sunday morning.

The crash involving a bus and a passenger car occurred around 8 a.m. near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw a vehicle with extensive damage as well as a bus with a cracked windshield and side damage.

Police say the woman driving the car suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two passengers on the bus were also taken to hospitals as a precaution.

What led to the crash is under investigation and the intersection is expected to be shut down for "an extended period of time," police say.