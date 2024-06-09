Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Driver seriously hurt in crash involving Valley Metro bus near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road

Intersection expected to be shut down for 'extended period of time'
7th St and Bethany Home crash
KNXV
7th St and Bethany Home crash
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jun 09, 2024

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a woman was seriously hurt in a crash involving a Valley Metro bus on Sunday morning.

The crash involving a bus and a passenger car occurred around 8 a.m. near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw a vehicle with extensive damage as well as a bus with a cracked windshield and side damage.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Police say the woman driving the car suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two passengers on the bus were also taken to hospitals as a precaution.

What led to the crash is under investigation and the intersection is expected to be shut down for "an extended period of time," police say.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen