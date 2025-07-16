Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Driver dead after fiery crash along Loop 202 in east Mesa

Northbound traffic was shut down before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Loop 202 Broadway crash
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — Officials are investigating a deadly crash on Loop 202 Red Mountain in east Mesa on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Loop 202 at Broadway Road.

A Ford F-150 reportedly struck the bridge barrier and caught fire on impact.

Video from the scene showed passersby attempting to help the driver, who was alone in the vehicle.

The driver was killed in the crash, DPS confirmed.

Northbound lanes have been shut down due to the crash investigation.

Check current traffic conditions here.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen