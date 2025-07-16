Driver dead after fiery crash along Loop 202 in east Mesa

MESA, AZ — Officials are investigating a deadly crash on Loop 202 Red Mountain in east Mesa on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Loop 202 at Broadway Road.

A Ford F-150 reportedly struck the bridge barrier and caught fire on impact.

Video from the scene showed passersby attempting to help the driver, who was alone in the vehicle.

The driver was killed in the crash, DPS confirmed.

Northbound lanes have been shut down due to the crash investigation.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.