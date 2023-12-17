Watch Now
Driver seriously hurt after crash involving fuel tanker near I-17 and Durango Street

It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning
PHOENIX — One person is hurt after a crash early Sunday morning involving a fuel tanker in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of I-17 and Durango Street around 1:30 a.m. for a crash involving a car and the fuel tanker.

Officers arrived and found the driver of the car suffering from critical injuries.

That driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

It's not clear if the driver of the tanker was hurt, or if the truck was carrying any fuel.

No other details about the crash have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

