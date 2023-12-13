Driver killed after crashing into pole along Loop 303 near Indian School Road

A driver is dead after a crash on the Loop 303 in the West Valley late Tuesday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. along L-303 near Indian School Road.

Witnesses say a vehicle heading northbound was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and collided with an overhead sign support.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle also caught fire after the impact.

The driver was partially ejected from the car and pronounced dead at a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information about the crash was released.