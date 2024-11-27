Driver crashes after speeding, shooting at troopers on Loop 202 near Williams Field Road

GILBERT, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a driver crashed near Loop 202 and Williams Field Road overnight after firing a gun at troopers who attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding.

The incident started Tuesday evening near Loop 202 and Power Road where troopers saw a sedan excessively speeding.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop. DPS says at some point during the incident, the driver fired gunshots at the troopers but no one was hit or injured.

The driver reportedly continued driving and exited the freeway at Williams Field Road where he lost control of the speeding car and hit three other vehicles.

Officials were able to get the driver into custody before taking him to a hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to be booked into jail on multiple charges after he is released from the hospital.

DPS says the civilians involved in the crash either suffered minor or no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.